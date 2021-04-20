10 most common passwords used by healthcare employees

When it comes to preferred passwords among healthcare industry employees, many are choosing weak options that can make their employer hospital or health system organization vulnerable to cyberattacks, according to an April 20 NordPass report.

For its analysis, NordPass, a password manager for B2B and B2C clients, partnered with a data breach research company to examine data from public third-party breaches that affected Fortune 500 companies. The researchers analyzed data from 15,603,438 breaches and categorized the top 10 passwords used in 17 different industries.

Here are the 10 most common passwords healthcare industry employees use, according to the report. Passwords marked by an asterisk (*) are a company name or variation of it; NordPass did not name the companies.

1. 123456

2. password

3. Company name*

4. aaron431

5. 12345

6. company name2012*

7. company name2014*

8. pass1

9. company name*

10. Company name*

