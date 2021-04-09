10 most common passwords in 2021
As the healthcare industry continues to see spikes in data breaches, password security plays a large role in the fight to curb it.
CyberNews analyzed more than 15 billion passwords to find the latest trends worldwide.
The 10 most common passwords:
- 123456
- 123456789
- qwerty
- password
- 12345
- qwerty123
- 1q2w3e
- 12345678
- 111111
- 1234567890
To read the full report, click here.
