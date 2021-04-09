10 most common passwords in 2021

As the healthcare industry continues to see spikes in data breaches, password security plays a large role in the fight to curb it.

CyberNews analyzed more than 15 billion passwords to find the latest trends worldwide.

The 10 most common passwords:

123456



123456789



qwerty



password



12345



qwerty123



1q2w3e



12345678



111111



1234567890





To read the full report, click here.

