10,000 COVID-19 test results mistakenly sent to wrong party, Delaware health agency says

The personal information of thousands of people was breached after a temporary staff member at a Delaware public health agency mistakenly sent two unencrypted emails with COVID-19 test results to an unauthorized person.

Four details:

1. A temporary staffer at the Delaware Division of Public Health inadvertently breached patient information by sending the test results to an unauthorized person Aug. 13 and Aug. 20. The emails were meant for internal distribution to call center staff.

2. The emails contained test results of about 10,000 people who had been tested between July 16 and Aug. 10, as well as Aug. 15.

3. The unauthorized person who received the emails reported deleting them and attached files, Delaware health officials stated.

4. The temporary staff member is no longer employed by the public health division, it stated.

