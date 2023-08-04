1.7 million patients affected in Oregon Health Plan data breach

An estimated 1.7 million Oregon Health Plan members have been affected by a coordinated data hack.

Performance Health Technology, a private vendor that helps Oregon Health Plan, the state's Medicaid program, manage member data, said the data breach was a result of security vulnerability from Progress MOVEit software, according to an Aug. 2 news release from Oregon Health Authority.

Performance Health conducted a forensic analysis — concluding on July 25 — that identified all affected individuals. Performance Health began mailing notification letters including an offer of free credit monitoring on July 31.