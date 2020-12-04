9 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. Ascension St. Vincent's breaks ground on 56-bed hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's broke ground Dec. 4 on its 56-bed hospital in Florida's St. Johns County.

2. BayCare breaks ground on $246M hospital

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System broke ground Dec. 2 on its $246 million hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

3. Ochsner Health to build 'super clinic' with microhospital in Louisiana

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health said it plans to build a 185,000-square-foot "super clinic" that will house a 10-bed microhospital.

4. Froedtert opens community hospital in New Berlin

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin has opened a small-scale community hospital in New Berlin, Wis.

5. Texas Health Resources, AdventHealth open 59-bed hospital

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and AdventHealth, opened Dec. 1.

6. Orlando Health breaks ground on $341M orthopedic complex that has new hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health broke ground Nov. 17 on its $341 million orthopedic complex, which includes a new specialty hospital.

7. Intermountain to break ground on children's hospital Nov. 19

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on its second children's hospital Nov. 19.

8. Methodist Health System opens Texas hospital

Methodist Midlothian (Texas) Medical Center opened to patients, becoming the 12th hospital owned or affiliated with Dallas-based Methodist Health System. The facility is also the first hospital in Midlothian.

9. Baptist Health breaks ground on Lexington hospital

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) broke ground Nov. 17 on its new medical campus and hospital.

