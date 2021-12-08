13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are 13 hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:

1. Community Medical Center to invest $600M in campus revamp

Toms River, N.J.-based Community Medical Center will update its campus through a $600 million investment, which is expected to be completed in seven to 10 years.

2. VCU Health opens $384M outpatient pavilion

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health cut the ribbon Dec. 6 on its new Adult Outpatient Pavilion, which is the health system's largest outpatient facility, costing $384 million.

3. Pikeville Medical Center opens only children's hospital in eastern Kentucky

Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center opened the 13,400-square-foot Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children's Hospital on Dec. 6, which is the only children's hospital in eastern Kentucky.

4. IU Health opens $557M hospital

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health opened its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital to patients Dec. 5.

5. AdventHealth starts building Florida hospital

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth began construction on a hospital in Riverview, Fla.

6. Queen's Medical Center plans $1B campus modernization

The Queen's Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center and safety-net facility in Hawaii, is planning a $1 billion, 15-year campus modernization project, an executive with the Honolulu-based organization told Becker's.

7. Catholic Health breaks ground on New York hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health broke ground Nov. 30 on its new hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

8. HCA to build 3 hospitals in Florida

HCA Healthcare, a 183-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., is expanding its footprint in Florida.

9. Inova Health to invest $1B in new medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health plans to invest $1 billion to build a new medical campus out of an 11-acre site, which was recently purchased by the city of Alexandria, Va., for $54 million.

10. St. Luke's opens 80-room hospital, closes ED at nearby campus

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health System on Nov. 20 opened its hospital in Lehighton, Pa.

11. Temple plans hospital for women's health

Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System said Nov. 18 it will turn the campus it acquired earlier this year into a hospital for women's health.

12. UAB Health breaks ground on $400M facility

Bessemer, Alabama-based Medical West Hospital Authority, an affiliate of UAB Health System, began construction Nov. 17 on its new 412,000-square-foot hospital and 127,000-square-foot medical office building, which is a $400 million investment.



13. UCI breaks ground on $1.3B medical complex

University of California Irvine and UCI Health began construction on their $1.3 billion medical complex, which includes a 350,000-square-foot, 144-bed acute care hospital with an emergency room.