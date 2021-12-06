Pikeville Medical Center opens only children's hospital in eastern Kentucky

Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center opened the 13,400-square-foot Drs. R.V. and Jyothi Mettu Children's Hospital on Dec. 6, which is the only children's hospital in eastern Kentucky.

The facility has both inpatient and outpatient pediatric areas, according to a Dec. 3 news release.

The inpatient services include a waiting room, 10 private patient rooms, a consultation room, a treatment room, a medication room and a nourishment room.

Outpatient services include separate sick and well waiting rooms, a check-in and registration area, 13 exam rooms, a medication room and a nurses station.