VCU Health opens $384M outpatient pavilion

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health cut the ribbon Dec. 6 on its new Adult Outpatient Pavilion, which is the health system's largest outpatient facility and cost $384 million.

The 17-story, 615,000-square-foot facility includes 26 outpatient specialties, including neurology, urology, oncology, dermatology, orthopedics and OB-GYN, according to a news release emailed to Becker's.

It also has diagnostic testing, medical imaging, an on-site laboratory, medical and oncology infusion services, and a pharmacy. New technology includes an MRI-guided linear accelerator, which is the only one between Pennsylvania and Florida.

The facility is expected to serve about 200,000 patients each year and can expand over time.

"The Adult Outpatient Pavilion is a pivotal chapter in our mission to make world class health care accessible for all," said Michael Rao, PhD, president of Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System. "It is our most ambitious and visionary building project yet. Most importantly, it's a promise to be the answer to people who have run out of answers, and a space with superior patient experience that fosters learning, collaboration and healing."