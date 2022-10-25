$5M gift creates chief caregiver endowment at Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic has received a $5 million gift that will support new caregiver wellness initiatives through an endowed fund, the health system said Oct. 25.

Robert and Melinda Rich, the Rich Family Foundation and the Dreamcatcher Foundation made the joint donation, which will establish the Rich Family Chief Caregiver Chair. Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, who was named Cleveland Clinic's first chief caregiver officer in 2020, will be the inaugural chair holder.

The fund will support initiatives overseen by Dr. Hancock to improve the caregiver experience and engagement.

Mr. Rich has been a member of Cleveland Clinic's Board of Trustees since 2002. He was named chairman in 2011 and emeritus chair in 2019.