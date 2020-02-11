43,000 coronavirus cases may be 'tip of iceberg'; death toll passes 1,000

The coronavirus has sickened 43,141 and resulted in 1,018 deaths, but "we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg," according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, USA Today reports.

Here's what you need to know:

1. The World Health Organization officially named the coronavirus "Covid-19" Feb. 11, according to CNBC. The "Co" stands for corona, the "vi" for virus and the "d" for disease.

2. "The detection of a small number of cases may indicate more widespread transmission in other countries," said Dr. Tedros. "In short, we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg."

Cases of the virus are particularly concerning in those who never traveled to China, where the virus is believed to have originated, according to Dr. Tedros.

3. The virus' mortality rate increased from 2.2 percent to 2.4 percent Feb. 10. The sickness is still significantly less deadly than SARS, which had a 9.6 percent fatality rate.

4. A WHO team of experts arrived in China Feb. 10, according to CNN. The team will help contain the outbreak and "lay the groundwork for [a] larger international team" who will join them soon, Dr. Tedros said. The team is led by Bruce Aylward, MD, assistant director-general of WHO.

5. President Donald Trump proposed funding cuts to WHO and Global Health Programs amid the outbreak, CNN reports. Released Feb. 10, the FY21 Budget Proposal would cut almost $65 million from WHO funding — a more than 50 percent decrease from fiscal year 2020 — and a 34 percent cut to global health programs. However, the proposal includes $115 million for global health security — $25 million more than last year's request — to prevent avoidable epidemics and respond quickly to disease outbreaks.

6. WHO is convening experts at a conference to discuss the outbreak response Feb. 11-12, STAT reports. Over 400 public health experts and researchers have registered to discuss the response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

