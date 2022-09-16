4 recent moves from The Joint Commission

In the last few weeks, The Joint Commission announced a standards review, issued a report on sentinel events and more.

Four updates Becker's has covered since Aug. 18:

1. The Joint Commission is conducting a review of its accreditation requirements that "go above and beyond" CMS standards.

2. The patient safety group issued a report on Sept. 7 outlining the 10 most common sentinel events in the first six months of 2022. Patient falls were the most common, with 199 reported.

3. In August, the group launched a safety campaign focused on telehealth visits. The effort aims to educate patients on how to best navigate virtual healthcare services.

4. In collaboration with The American Heart Association, The Joint Commission launched a comprehensive heart attack center certification. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Medical Center was the first hospital in the nation to receive the certification.