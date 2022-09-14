Joint Commission to conduct review of requirements

Erica Carbajal -

The Joint Commission plans to review all of its accreditation requirements that go "above-and-beyond" CMS requirements. 

In a Sept. 13 statement, the organization said it will "address the necessity" of its requirements, similar to how CMS has been reviewing requirements that were waived during the nation's COVID-19 public health emergency. 

The accrediting body said it will specifically review each of its unique requirements to answer the following questions: 

  • Does the requirement still address an important quality and safety issue?
  • Is the requirement redundant?
  • Are the time and resources needed to comply with the requirement commensurate with the estimated benefit to patient care and health outcomes?

