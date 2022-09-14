Joint Commission to conduct review of requirements

The Joint Commission plans to review all of its accreditation requirements that go "above-and-beyond" CMS requirements.
In a Sept. 13 statement, the organization said it will "address the necessity" of its requirements, similar to how CMS has been reviewing requirements that were waived during the nation's COVID-19 public health emergency.
The accrediting body said it will specifically review each of its unique requirements to answer the following questions:
- Does the requirement still address an important quality and safety issue?
- Is the requirement redundant?
- Are the time and resources needed to comply with the requirement commensurate with the estimated benefit to patient care and health outcomes?