18 recent legal actions involving pharmacists, drugmakers

Below are 18 legal actions involving members of the drug supply chain, including pharmacists, drugmakers, payers and others, reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last two months:

More articles on pharmacy:

New CMS rule promotes payer drug price negotiations based on clinical outcomes

10 things to know about the steroid called a 'major breakthrough' in COVID-19 treatment

WHO drops hydroxychloroquine from coronavirus trial after studies suggest inefficacy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.