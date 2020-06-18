18 recent legal actions involving pharmacists, drugmakers
Below are 18 legal actions involving members of the drug supply chain, including pharmacists, drugmakers, payers and others, reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last two months:
- 9 pharmacists charged in $12M fraud scheme
Nine pharmacists were charged for their alleged participation in a $12.1 million healthcare fraud scheme taking place in Detroit and southern Ohio.
- Former pharma sales rep pleads guilty to $50M prescription drug fraud
A former pharmaceutical sales representative pleaded guilty to a $50 million prescription drug fraud scheme.
- Cigna sues dozens of drugmakers in alleged price-fixing scheme
Cigna, one of the country's largest health insurers, filed a lawsuit accusing dozens of generic drugmakers of breaking national and state antitrust laws by fixing prices.
- States sue 26 generic drugmakers, accused of fixing prices since 2016
All 50 states filed a lawsuit accusing 26 drugmakers and 10 individuals of a conspiracy to fix prices of generic drugs.
- Virginia pharmacist pleads guilty to federal drug fraud
Virginia pharmacist Ryan Lowry Patrick pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining drugs by fraud and one count of using the registration number of another in the course of acquiring a controlled substance in the U.S. district court in Abingdon.
- Judge rules AbbVie didn't break antitrust laws in Humira patent case
A federal judge ruled that AbbVie didn't break antitrust laws by settling patent lawsuits regarding its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira.
- Physician group sues HHS over hydroxychloroquine roadblocks
Tucson, Ariz.-based Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has sued HHS for preventing physicians from prescribing hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19.
- Walgreens failed to properly pay call center workers, suit claims
Walgreens failed to properly compensate call center staff for hours worked and overtime pay, the lawsuit, filed in Illinois, says.
- Florida pharmacy owners charged in $54M kickback scheme
Four Florida pharmacy owners were charged in an indictment alleging they operated a multimillion dollar compound pharmacy kickback scheme.
- 6 BCBS companies sue CVS, claiming decadelong insurance fraud scheme
Six Blue Cross Blue Shield companies filed a lawsuit against CVS Health, claiming the retail pharmacy chain has "intentionally engaged" in a fraud scheme for more than a decade to overcharge for prescription drugs by submitting insurance claims for payment at artificially inflated prices.
- New York pharmacist arrested in N95 profiteering scheme
Richard Schirripa, a licensed pharmacist in New York City, was charged with violating the Defense Production Act by allegedly hoarding and hiking the price of thousands of N95 masks.
- Oklahoma pharmacy owner to pay $1M for Medicare fraud scheme
Oklahoma pharmacy owner Jeff Terry was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty to a counterfeit claims scheme.
- Teva pulls out of antitrust settlement talks with Justice Department
Teva Pharmaceuticals has ended settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department in a generic drug antitrust case, betting that the agency won't file criminal charges against the drugmaker in the middle of a pandemic.
- 6 pharmacy owners charged in $14M kickback scheme
Six Dallas area pharmacy owners and marketers were charged in connection with a kickback scheme involving compound drug claims to Tricare and the U.S. Department of Labor.
- OptumRx hit with independent pharmacy class-action suit
More than 50 independent pharmacies have filed a class-action lawsuit against OptumRx, alleging the major pharmacy benefit manager failed to adhere to pharmacy claims reimbursement laws.
- Florida pharmacists charged in $87M Tricare scheme
Prosecutors in Miami charged two former pharmacy employees for submitting $87 million worth of false claims to Tricare.
- Generic drugmaker admits to price-fixing popular cholesterol drug
Apotex, a generic drugmaker based in Weston, Fla., admitted to fixing prices for a commonly prescribed cholesterol drug and agreed to pay $24.1 million to resolve charges.
- Gilead sues US, claims it illegally acquired Truvada patents
Gilead Sciences has filed a lawsuit accusing the CDC of breaching several contracts to obtain patents for the intellectual property behind the drugmaker's Truvada HIV-prevention drug.
