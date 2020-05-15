OptumRx hit with independent pharmacy class-action suit

More than 50 independent pharmacies have filed a class action lawsuit against OptumRx, alleging the major pharmacy benefit manager failed to adhere to pharmacy claims reimbursement laws.

The pharmacies claim OptumRx paid them significantly less than chain retail pharmacies and reimbursed them below wholesale cost for generic drug stock.

The pharmacies also accuse OptumRx of leading network pharmacies into confidentiality agreements that obscured their unlawful practices.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

California allows pharmacists to test patients for COVID-19

CVS to open 50 COVID-19 test sites this week

Sanofi CEO blasted for saying US should get coronavirus vaccine first

More articles on pharmacy:

California allows pharmacists to test patients for COVID-19

ICU Medical recalls IV solution

CVS to open 50 COVID-19 test sites this week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.