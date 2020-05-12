ICU Medical recalls IV solution

ICU Medical has recalled one lot of Lactated Ringer's Injection after discovering particulate matter identified as iron oxide.

ICU Medical recalled the lot of Lactated Ringer's Injection, a drug meant for intravenous replacement of extracellular fluid and electrolytes losses in humans and animals, May 8. The recall was issued to protect consumers against the adverse effects of iron oxide in the body, which include injection site inflammation and potentially fatal blood clots. ICU Medical said it has not received any reports of blood clots.

The affected product lot was produced in the U.S. in July 2019. ICU Medical said it was alerted to the problem after a customer complaint.

Read the full news release here.

