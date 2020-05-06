Gilead, drugmakers worldwide will work to boost remdesivir supply

Gilead said it will partner with other drugmakers to make and sell remdesivir — its experimental drug that was granted emergency authorization by the FDA — outside of the U.S. to make sure supply meets global demand, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gilead is in discussions with pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing companies to license the rights to make remdesivir in Europe, Asia and some developing countries through at least 2022.

It is also working with India and Pakistan to grant them long-term licenses to sell generic versions of remdesivir.

Gilead said it is in talks with the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed nonprofit organization, to license remdesivir to low-income countries.

Public health experts have predicted high global demand for remdesivir, according to the Journal, as preliminary data have shown it is effective in shortening the length of illness from COVID-19 infection.

Gilead hasn't priced remdesivir yet, but has promised to make it accessible globally.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA clarifies relaxed compounding rules for pharmacies

Gilead gets FDA emergency use authorization for remdesivir

AmerisourceBergen offers to buy Walgreens' drug wholesaling division

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.