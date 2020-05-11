NIH to test remdesivir in combo with Eli Lilly arthritis drug

The National Institutes of Health announced its sponsorship of a controlled clinical trial of the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir in combination with the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib to treat COVID-19.

The trial is NIH's second iteration of its Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial, launched Feb. 21. It tested Gilead Sciences Inc.'s antiviral drug remdesivir in treating COVID-19. Analysis of the trial revealed patients who took remdesivir experienced significantly shorter recovery periods than patients who received placebos.

"ACTT 2 will examine if adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the remdesivir regimen can provide additional benefit for patients, including improving mortality outcomes," said Anthony S. Fauci, MD, director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The new trial will incorporate baricitinib, Eli Lilly's anti-inflammatory drug commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Baricitinib is expected to inhibit cytokine signaling that causes lung inflammation and shortness of breath among COVID-19 patients.

Investigators will evaluate the recovery times of patients prescribed remdesivir with baricitinib versus those of patients prescribed remdesivir only. ACTT 2 is expected to enroll about 1,000 U.S. hospitalized adults with COVID-19 at 100 sites.

