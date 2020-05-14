CVS to open 50 COVID-19 test sites this week

CVS Health said it will open more than 50 COVID-19 test sites at pharmacies in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania on May 15, and plans to open 900 more in the next two weeks.

The sites will use self-swab tests that will be overseen by pharmacy staff. Patients won't have to leave their cars to get the tests.

CVS said last month that it plans to open 1,000 testing sites by the end of May with the goal of processing 1.5 million tests per month.

To get the tests at a CVS drive-thru, patients must register in advance on the CVS website. Results will be available within three days.

Read the full news release here.

