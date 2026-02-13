Georgia advances bill expanding pharmacists’ HIV care role

Georgia’s House of Representatives passed a bill Feb. 12 that would allow pharmacists to prescribe and administer HIV prevention medications, expanding access to care across the state.

The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, would authorize pharmacists to provide pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis, drugs used to reduce the risk of HIV transmission. The measure passed the House by a 155-7 vote and now returns to the Senate for consideration.

The bill is aimed at easing access in both rural and urban areas by removing the requirement to first see a primary care provider. According to 2024 data from KFF, Georgia’s HIV diagnosis rate is double the national average and second only to Washington, D.C. CDC data shows PrEP is up to 99% effective when taken as prescribed.

If enacted, Georgia would join other Southern states, including Arkansas, Louisiana and Virginia, in expanding pharmacists’ scope to include HIV prevention services.