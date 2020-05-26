Oklahoma pharmacy owner to pay $1M for Medicare fraud scheme

Oklahoma pharmacy owner Jeff Terry was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty to a counterfeit claims scheme.

The court's decision, announced May 21, found that Mr. Terry had falsified prescription data within his pharmacy's software platform so he could submit claims to Medicare Part D and SoonerCare for drugs that were never legitimately prescribed or distributed to patients.

The court additionally ordered Mr. Terry to participate in 100 hours of community service and undergo three years of supervised release.

"Oklahomans and citizens across the United States rely on Medicare and Medicaid services to maintain a healthy quality of life," said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma Tim Downing. "The pilfering by anyone from these programs will not be tolerated."

