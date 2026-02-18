BCBS Michigan scores $147M in savings through biosimilars

BCBS Michigan saved $67 million and $80 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively, through biosimilar use, the insurer reported Feb. 17.

The company began moving members from Humira and Stelara to alternatives like Simlandi and Yesintek in 2025. Currently, 99% of members needing Humira and Stelara are now on biosimilars. Instead of Humira’s list price of $10,400 per month, members access Simlandi for under $1,000 per month, generating savings of 90% or more.

“Specialty drugs are a significant driver behind the increasing cost of healthcare, and biologic medicines represent some of the most expensive prescriptions overall,” Atheer Kaddis, PharmD, BCBS Michigan’s vice president of pharmacy services and chief pharmacy officer, said in the release. “With biosimilar alternatives, Blue Cross is able to champion high-quality care and affordability, while still providing members with the breadth of options they’ve come to expect from their Blue Cross coverage.”

BCBS Michigan was among a handful of plans to back Evio Pharmacy Solutions, which tracks drug performance. In 2025, BCBS Michigan sought to lower prices for biosimilars through this partnership and attributed progress to its limited pharmacy distribution model and exclusive specialty network.

Highmark, another BCBS plan involved with Evio, expanded its biosimilar use for some autoimmune conditions in December, as well.

In the fall, the FDA shared draft guidance to expedite development and cheapen these drugs.