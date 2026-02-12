Pass rates for 14 pharmacy tech credentials: Report

Since 1995, the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board has granted more than 876,000 pharmacy technician certifications.

In 2025, the PTCB administered nearly 50,000 exams for these certifications. Common certifications include those for medication history, administering immunizations, verifying medication accuracy and safety, and billing and reimbursement.

As of Dec. 31, the organization recorded 336,966 pharmacy technicians with active certifications.

Here are the pass rates for 14 credentials pharmacy technicians can obtain:

Note: The number of active credential holders is included after the percentage.

Medication history certificate — 93% (3,726)

Point-of-care testing — 92% (433)

Regulatory compliance — 91% (797)

Medication therapy management — 89% (1,699)

Certified pharmacy technician educator — 84% (92)

Certified compounded sterile preparation technician — 83% (1,911)

Nonsterile compounding — 83% (413)

Billing and reimbursement certificate — 82% (2,278)

Immunization administration certificate — 82% (2,539)

Controlled substances diversion prevention certificate — 75% (2,228)

Technician product verification certificate — 73% (2,536)

Certified pharmacy technician — 69% (313,556)

Hazardous drug management certificate — 66% (1,397)

Supply chain and inventory management — 60% (826)