Judge rules AbbVie didn't break antitrust laws in Humira patent case

A federal judge ruled that AbbVie didn't break antitrust laws by settling patent lawsuits regarding its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, STAT reported.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against AbbVie last year alleging the drugmaker used patent thickets and colluded with other biosimilar drugmakers to maintain a monopoly for Humira by delaying a lower-cost biosimilar version from entering the market.

The lawsuit alleged that AbbVie settled patent lawsuits with other drugmakers, including Pfizer and Amgen, "solely to insulate Humira from any biosimilar competition in the US for years to come."

The drugmaker has more than 100 patents for Humira.

But a judge ruled June 8 that AbbVie didn't break antitrust laws and is therefore "immunized" from antitrust liability, STAT reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

OptumRx: The 3 drugs that will have the biggest impact on payers, patients in 2020

'I've never seen a successful attempt at doing controls': Fauci warns against pricing limits

Pharmacist recommended: 50 top over-the-counter health products

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.