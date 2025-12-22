Pharmacy tech board to explore mentorship program

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board has awarded a research grant to assess the feasibility of a nationwide mentorship program for certified pharmacy technicians.

Researchers will use interviews and survey data to evaluate interest in a mentorship model, training needs and preferred support resources, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Leaders said the study represents a critical first step toward building a program that could improve retention, satisfaction and career mobility for pharmacy technicians.

The findings are expected to be presented in July 2026 at the Pharmacy Technician Educators Council Conference in San Antonio.