Florida pharmacists charged in $87M Tricare scheme

Prosecutors in Miami charged two former pharmacy employees for submitting $87 million worth of false claims to Tricare, the Miami Herald reported.

Matthew Smith, a pharmacist and former vice president of Pompano Beach, Fla.-based Patient Care America, and Alisa Catoggio, a pharmacy technician, were charged in late April with conspiring to commit healthcare fraud by submitting false claims for prescription drugs to Tricare, the military healthcare system managed by the U.S. Defense Department.

The false claims were for drugs for thousands of military service members and veterans, according to the Miami Herald.

The two pharmacy workers were also accused of mixing ingredients to create expensive pain creams to treat the military personnel.

The pharmacy submitted $87 million worth of false claims between 2014 and 2015, according to the Miami Herald.

