Physician group sues HHS over hydroxychloroquine roadblocks

Tucson, Ariz.-based Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has sued HHS for preventing physicians from prescribing hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 preventative, according to The Arizona Capitol Times.

The lawsuit requests that a federal judge overturn the FDA's order stating that physicians can obtain hydroxychloroquine from the national stockpile only when their patient has the virus and is hospitalized. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons argues that the agency is illegally violating the physician's right to choose the best treatment for their patients.

The lawsuit comes after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey released his own order on hydroxychloroquine in April, in which he prohibited physicians from prescribing the drug for preventative purposes until there is a peer-reviewed study proving the drug's effectiveness. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons wrote to Mr. Ducey asking that the order be rescinded, but received no response.

