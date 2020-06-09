FDA announces pilot program to curb illegal opioid sales

The FDA is launching a 120-day pilot program aimed at reducing online transactions involving unapproved opioids, according to a June 8 news release.

Three internet registries will participate in the program: Neustar, Verisign and Public Interest Registry. The FDA will notify the registries when it sends a warning letter to a website operator and the operator does not respond sufficiently or within the allotted time frame. The internet registries will assess the next course of action in each case, which may lead to blocking or domain suspension.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is partnering with the FDA on this project, and the two agencies will jointly assess its effectiveness.

More articles on pharmacy:

Drug wholesale, net prices increasing at slower rate, study says

U of Utah terminates faculty appointment of researcher involved in retracted Lancet study

Florida pharmacy owners charged in $54M kickback scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.