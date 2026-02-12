12 drugs in shortage 

The number of active drug shortages has declined sharply since June, according to the FDA’s drug shortage database.
Eighty drugs were in shortage as of Feb. 12, down from 194 in mid-June.
The decline reflects updates to the FDA’s database, which is modified daily to reflect manufacturing recoveries, regulatory actions and how shortages are classified — not solely day-to-day availability at the hospital level.
Here are 12 recent drug shortages, according to the FDA database:
- Cefepime hydrochloride injection: Fresenius Kabi discontinued 1- and 2-gram vials of the antibiotic on Feb. 10. The drug is used to treat bacterial infections including pneumonia and urinary tract infections.
- Chlorothiazide oral suspension: Salix Pharmaceuticals discontinued 250-milligram/5-milliliter oral suspension of the diuretic, marketed as Diuril, on Feb. 10. It is used to treat hypertension and edema.
- Gemfibrozil tablets: Pfizer discontinued 600-milligram tablets of the cholesterol-lowering drug Lopid on Feb. 10.
- Pindolol tablets: Two strengths of pindolol — 5- and 10-milligram tablets— were discontinued Jan. 30. The beta blocker was previously distributed by Virtus Pharmaceuticals.
- Podofilox topical gel: AbbVie discontinued Condylox gel, 0.5% [concentration], on Jan. 28. The medication is used to treat genital warts.
- Benztropine mesylate injection: Fresenius Kabi discontinued 1-milligram/1-milliliter vials of the drug, used for Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, on Jan. 27.
- Fluvastatin sodium extended-release tablets: Sandoz and Kowa discontinued multiple 80-milligram extended-release presentations of fluvastatin, including Lescol XL, on Jan. 27.
- Azithromycin injection: Hospira, a Pfizer company, discontinued the 500-milligram ADD-Vantage glass vial of the antibiotic on Sept. 9, 2025.
- Maraviroc solution: ViiV Healthcare discontinued Selzentry 20-milligram/milliliter oral solution on Jan. 20. Distribution is expected to end by August 2026.
- Piperacillin and tazobactam injection: Fresenius Kabi discontinued the 2.25-gram vial of the broad-spectrum antibiotic combination on Jan. 20.
- Riboflavin 5-phosphate ophthalmic solution: Glaukos discontinued the Photrexa cross-linking kit in February. The solution is used during corneal cross-linking procedures.