12 drugs in shortage 

The number of active drug shortages has declined sharply since June, according to the FDA’s drug shortage database.

Eighty drugs were in shortage as of Feb. 12, down from 194 in mid-June.

The decline reflects updates to the FDA’s database, which is modified daily to reflect manufacturing recoveries, regulatory actions and how shortages are classified — not solely day-to-day availability at the hospital level.

Here are 12 recent drug shortages, according to the FDA database: