Kettering Health Case Study

Many health systems have rapidly expanded their shipment volume over the years. While a positive development, there are bound to be some growing pains along the way. You can put your confidence in us to make scaling your business as seamless as possible.

Longtime VPL customer Kevin Blackburn, RPh, Pharmacy Director at Kettering Health, recently sat down with us to share how VPL has helped his team manage their shipping growth over the years with unwavering commitment to the highest standards for their patients.

Where it started

“Before using VPL’s outbound shipping solution, we were manually setting up pharmacy shipments on the FedEx and UPS websites,” said Kevin. “This complicated things because staff were spending a lot of time shopping around or using shipping methods that weren’t the most cost-effective.”

Previously, Kettering was shipping over 40,000 parcels annually and has since expanded its volume significantly to 60,000+ outbound shipments managed. As shipping operations began to take over more and more of his team’s time, Kevin recognized the need for a more efficient solution.

After VPL helped Kettering save $144,000 on its inbound freight program in one year—outperforming our savings guarantee with a 30 percent savings increase over their previous freight program—they jumped at the chance to become a beta customer for our outbound solution to help manage their pharmacy shipping as well.

Current challenge

“Our biggest challenge has been increased shipping volume,” said Kevin. “Each year, we continue to push more volume through the system. That said, shipping is taking up more and more of our time, but we need it not to.”

The VPL integration with Asembia-1 reduces time to ship from three minutes to one minute, saving pharmacy technicians valuable hours per day.

HIGHLIGHTS

“VPL’s integration with Asembia-1, our patient management system, has made reporting much easier.”

“Working with oncology medications, we can’t afford to have delayed shipments. Our policy is to ship in 24 hours or less. If a rare delay does happen, we can reach out to VPL to handle it.”

MILESTONE METRICS

Saved 30% on their inbound freight program across 55,371 shipments in year one

Rx shipping volume has increased by 51% to 60,000+ outbound shipments managed annually

5+ year customer of our outbound shipping solution

VPLRx helps pharmacy teams scale without compromising patient care. See how.