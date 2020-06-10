Virginia pharmacist pleads guilty to federal drug fraud

Virginia pharmacist Ryan Lowry Patrick pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining drugs by fraud and one count of using the registration number of another in the course of acquiring a controlled substance in the U.S. district court in Abingdon.

Mr. Patrick pleaded guilty June 2 to charges of filling prescriptions under the names of dogs at the Saltville, Va., Rite Aid at which he worked. The names of the dogs were connected to his girlfriend's veterinary clinic in Bluff City, Tenn.

An investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed that Mr. Patrick filed 47 prescriptions in the dogs' names for his own use from Jan. 7, 2019, to Dec. 29, 2019.

More articles on pharmacy:

'I've never seen a successful attempt at doing controls': Fauci warns against pricing limits

Pharmacist recommended: 50 top over-the-counter health products

How Walgreens is reaching pharmacy customers while some stores are closed

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.