16 women on the move in healthcare 

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 22.

  1. Tracie Stratton has been named Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center's permanent CEO after serving as interim CEO since December 2021. 

  2. Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, has been named the new chief nursing officer at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., part of Northwell Health.

  3. Patricia Newland, MD, was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Clinic. 

  4. Cheryl Klass, BSN, RN, was named COO and chief nurse executive of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

  5. Judy Baumgartner, president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park, will oversee Kaleida Health Laboratories of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

  6. Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children's Hospital, will now oversee Kaleida Health's long-term care services.

  7. Susan Parisi, MD, will serve as the inaugural chief wellness officer at Danville, Pa.- based Geisinger.

  8. Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, was selected to serve as vice president, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health.

  9. Udobi Campbell, PharmD, was named vice president of operations at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals.

  10. Tracey Rankin, MSN, RN, was named vice president of operations at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals.

  11. Lauren Neuman, MD, has been named the medical director of Overland Park, Kan.-based Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital.

  12. Karen Timm, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics in La Grande, Ore.

  13. Kate Dowd was named senior vice president and chief legal officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

  14. Julie Hawkins, MSN, RN, was selected to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer of Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Health Services.

  15. Leah Glasgo was named interim CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa).

  16. Therese Alt, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health's United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles