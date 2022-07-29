16 women on the move in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since July 22.
- Tracie Stratton has been named Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center's permanent CEO after serving as interim CEO since December 2021.
- Amy Matthews, MSN, RN, has been named the new chief nursing officer at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., part of Northwell Health.
- Patricia Newland, MD, was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Clinic.
- Cheryl Klass, BSN, RN, was named COO and chief nurse executive of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.
- Judy Baumgartner, president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park, will oversee Kaleida Health Laboratories of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.
- Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children's Hospital, will now oversee Kaleida Health's long-term care services.
- Susan Parisi, MD, will serve as the inaugural chief wellness officer at Danville, Pa.- based Geisinger.
- Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, was selected to serve as vice president, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer of Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health.
- Udobi Campbell, PharmD, was named vice president of operations at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals.
- Tracey Rankin, MSN, RN, was named vice president of operations at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Hospitals.
- Lauren Neuman, MD, has been named the medical director of Overland Park, Kan.-based Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital.
- Karen Timm, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics in La Grande, Ore.
- Kate Dowd was named senior vice president and chief legal officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
- Julie Hawkins, MSN, RN, was selected to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer of Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Health Services.
- Leah Glasgo was named interim CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa).
- Therese Alt, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health's United and Kelsey Hospitals in Greenville and Lakeview, Mich.