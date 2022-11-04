16 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 28.

1. Crystal Brown was named vice president of operations at Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Medical Center.

2. Trina Abla, DO, was selected as chief medical officer at DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

3. Elizabeth Govero, DNP, was tapped as chief nursing officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

4. Mary Casillas was appointed as interim CEO of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, Calif.

5. Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, was named senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer at Philadelphia-based Temple Health and chair of Temple University's department of nursing.

6. Wendy Fournet was named chief human resources officer at Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health.

7. April Gill was appointed to a newly created role as chief commercial officer at Moorestown, N.J.-based Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

8. Jennifer Svihus was named chief development officer for the Oregon network at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth.

9. Kelly Macken-Marble was named CEO of Osceola (Wis.) Medical Center.

10. Laura Glenn was selected as COO at Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

11. Shelley Spencer was named chief human resources officer at Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

12. Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

13. NayDu Lucas, DNP, was named chief nursing officer at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.

14. Kim Shrewsbury was selected as the new CFO at Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent.

15. Katherine Perry, MD, was named chief of the nephrology division at Phoenix Children's.

16. Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital.