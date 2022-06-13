9 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are nine hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since May:

1. Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System COO Paul Betz is leaving his role July 29, a few days before the system's longtime CEO will retire. Mr. Betz, who joined DCH Health System in February 2018, is resigning to pursue a new career opportunity.

2. Kevin Casey, MD, stepped down June 6 as president of Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital and returned to his clinical gastroenterology practice at Rochester Regional Health.

3. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System said June 10 that William Jackson Jr., MD, is stepping away from the helm, and a search is underway for his successor. The seven-hospital system told Becker's Hospital Review the separation with Dr. Jackson is by mutual agreement.

4. Timothy Babineau, MD, resigned as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. He will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September. Arthur Sampson will serve as interim president and CEO.

5. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's Dan Slipkovich accelerated his retirement and stepped down as the system's leader. The company named Stuart McLean interim CEO, effective May 2.

6. Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital CFO Brandon Hughes is resigning for another opportunity, the State Port Pilot reported in May. An interim CFO will take over until the hospital finds a replacement.

7. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson stepped down June 1.

8. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1. Henry Ford selected Bob Riney, COO and president of healthcare operations, to lead the organization during the transition and assist with the search for Mr. Lassiter's permanent successor.



9. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.