9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since June 30:

Carey Carlock, the CEO of Forest Park, Ill.-based Riveredge Hospital, is stepping down after 13 years to start her own private therapy practice.



Ed Roth, the president and CEO of Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation, is retiring after 20 years.



Brian Cotter has been selected as the CEO of Barstow (Calif.) Community Hospital after a loan was acquired to keep the hospital afloat when its corporate owner, Quorum, filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.



Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, will retire in December after helming the health system for 26 years.



Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital selected Brooke Donaldson as the incoming CEO.



Joann Anderson, RN, the president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, will retire Dec. 31.



Chris Ellington has been selected as president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, replacing Ms. Anderson.



Brandon Nudd has been tapped as the president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.).



David Brash has been appointed as the CEO of Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center.