9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since June 30:
- Carey Carlock, the CEO of Forest Park, Ill.-based Riveredge Hospital, is stepping down after 13 years to start her own private therapy practice.
- Ed Roth, the president and CEO of Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation, is retiring after 20 years.
- Brian Cotter has been selected as the CEO of Barstow (Calif.) Community Hospital after a loan was acquired to keep the hospital afloat when its corporate owner, Quorum, filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.
- Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, will retire in December after helming the health system for 26 years.
- Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital selected Brooke Donaldson as the incoming CEO.
- Joann Anderson, RN, the president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, will retire Dec. 31.
- Chris Ellington has been selected as president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, replacing Ms. Anderson.
- Brandon Nudd has been tapped as the president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.).
- David Brash has been appointed as the CEO of Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center.