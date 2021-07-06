California hospital names CEO after corporate owner goes bankrupt amid pandemic

Brian Cotter has been selected as the CEO of Barstow (Calif.) Community Hospital after a loan was acquired to keep the hospital afloat, according to a July 6 report by The Daily Press.

Five things to know:

  1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health, which has owned the hospital since 1993, filed for bankruptcy early on in the pandemic. Financiers from New York and Cayman Islands financed a loan to keep the city's only hospital open.

  2. Mr. Cotter has previously worked at rural hospitals that were financially troubled, indicating potential plans to increase cash flow, the report said.

  3. The California native replaced interim CEO, Suzanne Richards, June 21.

  4. Quorum Health owned more than 30 hospitals, acute care facilities and other healthcare facilities across 13 U.S. states when it filed for bankruptcy in April 2020.

  5. Quorum owed debts to more than 130 lenders. It was able to secure a deal with many of those lenders to financially restructure the company, which reduced its debt by more than $500 million. While the company did sell some of its hospitals, it still owns the California hospital.

