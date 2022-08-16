9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 10:

1. Nana Deeb was named CEO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

2. Paul Scimeca was named president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital.

3. Chad Markham was named president and CEO of Shelbyville, Ill.-based HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital.

4. Marc Harrison, MD, is leaving his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare this fall.

5. Josh Tinkle was named acting CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

6. Jennifer Young was named CEO of Haleyville, Ala.-based Lakeland Community Hospital.

7. Brian Erling, MD, is no longer CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.



8. Parker Pridgen was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.).

9. Rebecca Segal was named CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.