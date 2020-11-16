5 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations were reported since Oct. 6.

1. Steve Handy is resigning as CEO of Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, effective Dec. 31.

2. Melissa Kelly, CEO of Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital, resigned.

3. Daniel McKinney is resigning from his post as CEO of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala.

4. Kelli O'Brien resigned Oct. 30 as chief hospital executive of Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, N.J.

5. Gino Santorio resigned as president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

