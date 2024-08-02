3 health systems eliminating, combining C-suite roles

Through restructuring and reimagining leadership, some hospitals and health systems have cut or combined C-suite roles.

The following changes have been recently reported by Becker's:

1. Hospital Sisters Health System

The Springfield, Ill.-based system eliminated the role of president and CEO of Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Ill. A spokesperson for the system told Becker's in June that the decision is part of its new senior leadership approach designed to streamline reporting and clarify administrative responsibilities.

Now, market-level chief executives will manage operations in its three core markets of Central Illinois (Springfield), Southern Illinois (O'Fallon) and Wisconsin (Green Bay).

2. Emory Healthcare

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare eliminated campus-level CEO roles in the fall to operate more seamlessly as one system; this has paid off, Emory CEO Joon Lee, MD, told Becker's in June.

Emory created two hospital divisions, one for regional and one for university hospitals where one regional president leads each division. The COO of each campus leads the hospital and reports to their regional president, Dr. Lee said.

3. WVU Medicine

Tony Martinelli, PharmD, will become president and CEO of New Martinsville, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital on Aug. 15. Dr. Martinelli will continue to lead Glen Dale, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital.