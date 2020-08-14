27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Michael Apkon, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, plans to step down in September.

2. Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) named Chris Belmont vice president and CIO, Mississippi Business Journal reported.

3. Jason Bernd was named president and COO of Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center.

4. Stacey Brown, president of Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center, also became president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas, according to The Odessa American.

5. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health named Eric Carney president and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J., in addition to his role as president and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J.

6. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health named Crystal Wiley Cené, MD, as its first executive director for health equity.

7. Lifespan, a nonprofit health system based in Providence, R.I., named Todd Conklin executive vice president and COO.

8. Tony DeDominico, RN, MSN, was named COO of Austin, Texas-based Ascension Seton Northwest.

9. Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla., named Zach Dietze COO, according to the Tulsa World.

10. Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System tapped Michael Edmond, MD, as CMO.

11. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health tapped James Garvey as executive vice president and COO.

12. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System named Heather Geisler senior vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer.

13. Dr. Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital in Tucumcari, N.M., named Vickie Gutierrez chief executive, according to the Quay County Sun.

14. Owensboro (Ky.) Health CFO John Hackbarth plans to retire Feb. 1.

15. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif., tapped Sam Hessami, MD, as CMO., according to citynewsgroup.com.

16. Ascension Wisconsin, a ministry market of St. Louis-based Ascension, named Monica Hilt COO.

17. Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health System named Winifred King as its first chief diversity officer.

18. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital named Matthew Larkin COO.

19. Tara McCoy was tapped as CEO of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte (Fla.) and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda (Fla.).

20. Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas) named Emma Maria Montes-Ewing CEO.

21. Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla., named Joshua Moore COO.

22. Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., named Tim O'Brien CEO.

23. Yale New Haven Health named Christopher O'Connor president.

24. Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego tapped Robin Steinhorn, MD, as president of Children's Specialists of San Diego, executive director of Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego and senior vice president of Rady Children's.

25. Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan plans to retire Feb. 1.

26. Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego tapped Jill Strickland as senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

27. Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., did not renew the contract of hospital president and CEO Charles Williams.

