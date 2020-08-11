WVU Health System names new CMO

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System has tapped Michael Edmond, MD, as CMO, effective in November.

Dr. Edmond also will serve as chief executive of University Health Associates, a multispecialty physician practice, and the vice dean for clinical affairs and CMO of WVU Hospitals.

"This is a terrific day for West Virginia as one of its favorite sons returns home to become part of our organization," Albert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, said in a news release. "I am excited to have Michael join us as we continue to build a highly integrated network of care for the people of West Virginia."

Dr. Edmond is chief quality officer, associate CMO and clinical professor of internal medicine – infectious diseases at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care. He received his medical degree from the WVU School of Medicine.

More articles on executive moves:

7 recent hospital CMO moves

South Carolina hospital CEO's contract not renewed

Detroit Medical Center names new CEO for Adult Central Campus hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.