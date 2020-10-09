19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Rock Regional Hospital in Derby, Kan., named Barry Beus CEO, the Derby Informer reported.

2. Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health named Kelly Enriquez CEO, yoursun.com reported.

3. William (Bill) Ermann was named administrator and CEO of Memorial Hospital of Texas County Authority in Guymon, Okla., the Guymon Daily Herald reported.

4. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., selected Dean French, MD, as CEO.

5. Enrique Gallegos, CEO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center, is leaving his position at the end of October.

6. Andrea Gilbert, president of Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital, is retiring.

7. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia health tapped Rhonda Kazik, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer for its east market.

8. Lori Mann, MSN, RN, was named corporate director of nursing for Allen, Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, according to a Linkedin post.

9. Stanley Marks, MD, retired as senior vice president and CMO of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla.

10. Billings (Mont.) Clinic selected Priscilla Needham as CFO.

11. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare named Steven Player, PharmD, as its first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

12. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce selected Shafiq Rab, MD, as chief digital officer and CIO.

13. Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of two hospitals in New York City's public health system, was selected to lead Cook County Health in Chicago.

14. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla., tapped Emily Allinder Scott as senior vice president and chief transformation officer.

15. Cleveland Clinic named Steven Shook, MD, lead for virtual health.

16. Brandon Tudor was named CEO of the yet-to-open Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital in Carmel, Ind., according to a LinkedIn post.

17. Alan Verrill, MD, was named CEO of AdventHealth South Overland Park (Kan.).

18. HCA Healthcare's StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., named Nathan Vooys CEO.

19. Aventura (Fla.) Hospital and Medical Center selected David Was as COO, communitynewspapers.com reported.

