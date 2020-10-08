Cleveland Clinic names virtual health lead

Cleveland Clinic has named Steven Shook, MD, lead for virtual health, the academic medical center announced Oct. 8.

Dr. Shook joined Cleveland Clinic 13 years ago as a staff neurologist.

Throughout his tenure, he has served in the Neurological Institute as medical director of the H60 Neurosciences Unit, quality improvement officer and vice chair of operations.

He currently staffs the general inpatient neurology service and teaches at Cleveland Clinic's medical school.

