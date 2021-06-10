17 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported in June.

1. Deborah Addo was named executive vice president and COO of Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

2. Denise Becher was appointed to a new executive vice president position at Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital.

3. Christina Cortez Perry, MSN, APRN, was named vice president of cardiovascular services for Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

4. Susan Furth, MD, PhD, was named chief scientific officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

5. Mandy Goble is retiring as president and CEO of Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

6. Terri Hicks was named CFO of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.

7. Anita Holbrook began her new role as chief human resources officer of Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital.

8. Atiya Jaha-Rashidi, RN, was chosen as Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center's first chief equity officer and vice president of community relations.

9. Melina Kibbe, MD, has been chosen as the 17th dean of the school of medicine and chief health affairs officer for Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health.

10. Jacklynn Lesniak, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

11. Becky Rios was named CFO of Corpus Christi, Texas-based Christus Spohn Health System.

12. LaNell Scott was named president of Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi (Texas)–South.

13. Erica Sirrine, Ph.D., was named director of social work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

14. Monica Vargas-Mahar was named market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network.

15. Liv Vesely was named senior vice president and chief philanthropy officer of Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network.

16. Anya Rader Wallack, PhD, was named senior vice president for strategic communications at Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network.

17. Pam Whelton has been named interim CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.