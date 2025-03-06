16 recent revenue cycle executive moves

Memorial Hermann and Rush University System for Health are among the health systems that have recently made revenue cycle leadership hires.

Here are 16 hospital and health system revenue cycle executive moves that Becker's has reported on in 2025:

1. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Robert Mattix senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health named Tara Richardson vice president of revenue cycle management

3. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health named Blake Evans system vice president of revenue cycle

4. Dallas-based Scottish Rite for Children named Alex Paraison vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health named Emily White vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has named Danny Myers senior vice president of finance – strategic revenue.

7. Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center has named Artemio Mier associate vice president of revenue cycle, patient business services.

8. St. Louis-based Ascension named Jenna Lambrecht associate vice president of back-end revenue cycle.

9. Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System named Julie Floyd vice president of revenue cycle.

10. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC named Elise Myers as chief revenue officer.

11. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare named Pamela McClain vice president of revenue cycle and managed care.

12. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health named James DeGloria chief revenue cycle and regulatory compliance officer.

13. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health named Kate Johnston vice president of revenue analytics.

14. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center named John Wilhelm associate vice president of revenue cycle operations.

15. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare named Arnette Marbella vice president of revenue cycle.

16. Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth named Janice Grankowski vice president of revenue cycle performance.