Memorial Hermann taps chief revenue officer

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has named Robert Mattix senior vice president and chief revenue officer, according to a March 3 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Mattix most recently served as a transformation advisor for Boston Children's Hospital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His previous experience includes serving as a merger and integration advisor for Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital, as senior vice president of enterprise revenue management at Surgery Partners, and as senior vice president of revenue cycle management at Texas Children's Hospital.