Rush names system VP of revenue cycle

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has named Blake Evans system vice president of revenue cycle, according to a March 3 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Evans was promoted to the role after serving as associate vice president of patient access since July 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before joining Rush, he spent more than seven years with public accounting and consulting firm Crowe.

"I am truly excited for the opportunity to serve and lead in this new role, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the organization," he said in the post. "I am incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me, and I’m eager to work alongside our talented team to drive innovation, enhance processes, and further strengthen the financial health of Rush."