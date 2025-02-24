Scottish Rite for Children taps Banner exec for VP of revenue cycle role

Dallas-based Scottish Rite for Children has named Alex Paraison vice president of revenue cycle, according to a Feb. 23 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Paraison joins Scottish Rite for Children from Banner Health, where he most recently served as executive director of revenue cycle. He also previously served as Banner's senior director of patient balance management.

His previous experience also includes serving as a senior director of Conifer Health Solutions and as a managing consultant for Navigant.