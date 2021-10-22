16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's since Oct. 15:

Hoda Asmar, MD, was appointed CMO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

David Battinelli, MD, was named executive vice president and physician-in-chief of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

Allie Breckenridge was appointed COO of Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

Andy Daniels will resign from his role as CEO of Craig, Colo.-based Memorial Regional Health.

Kevin DeRonde was reinstated as CEO of Mahaska Health Partnership in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

Joseph DiPaolo was appointed CEO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C.

Kyle Dorsey was appointed hospital president of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Medical Center South.

Kim Drumgo was appointed chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system.

Leigh Henderson, MD, was selected to serve as medical director for Shreveport (La.) Rehabilitation Hospital.

Jill Kalman, MD, was named senior vice president, chief medical officer and deputy physician-in-chief at Northwell Health.

Helen Koselka, MD, was named CMO for Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

Alan Lee was appointed COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

Steven Littleson was appointed CEO and president of Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston.

Bruce Peters will retire from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.).

Michael Stenger resigned from his role as CEO of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Emily Stevens, MSN, resigned from her role as chief nursing officer at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz.