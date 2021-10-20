Northwell Health promotes 2 physician leaders 

New York state's largest health system and private employer, Northwell Health, is changing up its executive team, promoting two physician leaders who have been with the system for several years. David Battinelli, MD and Jill Kalman, MD, have been appointed to senior leadership roles, the health system said Oct. 20.

Dr. Battinelli will serve as executive vice president and physician-in-chief of the system, 14 years after joining Northwell as chief academic officer. He will also take over from Lawrence G. Smith, MD, as dean of Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in August 2022.

Dr. Kalman has been appointed senior vice president, chief medical officer and deputy physician-in-chief. Previously, she served as executive director of Lennox Hill Hospital for three years.

Northwell Health has 77,000 employees, 23 hospitals and cares for over 2 million people annually in the New York metro area.