16 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported these hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., named Gerald "Jerry" Barbini interim CEO.

2. Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital named Andre Bissonnette CFO.

3. Binghamton, N.Y.-based UHS health system named Rick Borschuk senior vice president and CFO.

4. Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, Pa., tapped Ryann Bradley as CFO.

5. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., named Dawn Bugbee interim chief administrative officer.

6. Barbara Ducatman, MD, was selected as CMO of Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.) and associate dean of clinical affairs at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Mich.

7. Kittanning, Pa.-based Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health appointed Nichole Geraci COO.

8. Mark Gordon was selected as president of Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., and a senior vice president with Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

9. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health selected Lorraine Lutton to serve as president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

10. DaVita Kidney Care's inpatient services arm has selected David Mahoney, MD, as its CMO.

11. Dodie McElmurray, MSN, BSN, RN, is the new CEO of University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada and UMMC Holmes County in Lexington.

12. Detroit Medical Center tapped David S. McEwen as CEO of Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Charter Township, Mich.

13. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina appointed Mark McMath enterprise CIO of information solutions.

14. Terrell Neal, RN, BSN, is the new CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling, La.

15. Cory Reeves was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) hospital.

16. Don Webb, CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., will retire at the end of this year.

